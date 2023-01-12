Gujar Khan is Getting Another Tehsil

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 12, 2023 | 4:07 pm

In an effort to enhance service delivery, the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has given the approval to grant the status of a tehsil to Daultana, a union council (UC) in Gujar Khan, district Rawalpindi.

During his meeting with MPAs from Gujar Khan and Rawalpindi, CM Pervaiz stated that the move will help the local government in providing basic facilities to the area’s residents.

Last year in October, CM also gave his nod to upgrade Jalalpur Jattan and Kunjah, to tehsils, in the Gujrat district.

This decision came after the provincial government formally converted Gujrat into the 10th division of Punjab in August last year.

The CM also issued directives to construct tehsil offices and residences for public officials and formed a task force to demarcate the new tehsils.

