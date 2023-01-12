Here’s How Much Former Cricketers are Earning as Pension From PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the details of the pension it releases to former Test cricketers every month under the PCB Players’ Welfare Policy.

According to the details, the cricket board pays a total of Rs. 9,276,000 in pensions to 63 former cricketers every month.

As many as 24 former cricketers get an amount of Rs. 154,000 per month while seven cricketers are paid Rs. 148,000 in the form of pensions. 32 cricketers get Rs. 142,000 every month.

Former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, also receives Rs. 154,000 per month as a former Test cricketer while other renowned cricketers include Javed Miandad, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas, and Mushtaq Mohammad.

In May of last year, Ramiz Raja, the former PCB Chairman, announced an Rs. 100,000 increase across all three pension categories in a major policy amendment.

The increase means cricketers who have played 10 or fewer Tests will now receive a monthly pension of Rs. 142,000, those who have played 11 to 20 Tests will receive Rs. 148,000, and those who have played 21 or more Tests will receive Rs. 154,000.

It is worth noting that the changes to the PCB Players’ Welfare Policy went into effect on July 1, 2022, with cricketers aged 60 and up benefiting.