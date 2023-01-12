PSL 2023 Opening Ceremony’s Venue Changed

The opening ceremony of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is expected to be held in Karachi rather than Multan, media reports have revealed.

As per the plan, Multan was supposed to host both the opening ceremony and the first match of the upcoming PSL edition, but the schedule is likely to be changed.

The newly appointed PCB management is keen to host the ceremony of one of the biggest cricket festivals at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The management will announce the new schedule following the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The PCB management committee and all the franchises have agreed to hold the round matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Last week, it was reported that Karachi and Multan will host PSL matches concurrently until February 26, when the venue will shift from Multan to Lahore.

Rawalpindi will host its quota of PSL in the second half of the event in March. The playoffs and the final of the tournament are set to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The draft ceremony for the eighth season was held on December 15, during which renowned cricketers from the world were picked by various franchises.

Lahore Qalandars, who won the tournament for the first time last year, will defend their title under the leadership of left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah.