PTA Reveals Top 8 Social Media Platforms of Pakistan

The number of Pakistani accounts on social media platforms has crossed 217 million.

According to a report by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Pakistanis have 217.1 million profiles on different social media platforms, translating to 70.1 million active social media users.

YouTube is at the top with 71.7 million users in Pakistan whereas Facebook stands second with 57.5 million users. SnackVideo has 20 million Pakistani users whereas Snapchat has 18.8 million local accounts.

TikTok has 18.3 million users, Instagram has 15.6 million, and LinkedIn has 7.6 million account holders in Pakistan. Other social media platforms like Bigo and Likee have 4.2 million profiles while Twitter has 3.4 million.

According to the authority, the number of social media users in Pakistan has increased due to PTA and the government of Pakistan providing support and an enabling environment to internet users and tech companies. PTA’s support and facilitation of the social media segment in line with the government’s ‘Digital Pakistan’ vision is creating an impact on improving meaningful connectivity and accessibility.

Social media companies and all stakeholders have been consulted in preparing new social media rules. PTA has consistently been encouraging social media companies to register with the authority as per the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules, 2021.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has already said that talks with TikTok officials have been completed. The company is going to set up an office in Islamabad over the next few weeks. Facebook will also set up an office in Pakistan. Engagement with other social media companies is also ongoing at the Ministry and PTA levels.