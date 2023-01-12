Samsung Galaxy S23 is Available for Booking in Pakistan

Samsung has announced that it will unveil the Galaxy S23 series on February 1, and those interested can reserve their spot to receive one of the new phones. By paying a $50 reservation fee on Samsung US, customers will secure a waiting spot for a Galaxy S23 smartphone, with the fee going towards Samsung Store credit once the phones are available.

The reservations page is also offering $50 reservations for the upcoming Galaxy Book laptop, which will also be launched at the February 1 event. Customers can also opt to reserve both a Galaxy S23 smartphone and a Galaxy Book laptop for $100.

In addition, Samsung India is also accepting reservations for the Galaxy S23 series for an INR 1,999 fee. Reservations will be open until February 1 and require customers to provide a valid email address and personal details to confirm their interest. Once the phones and laptops are announced, Samsung will contact customers to finalize payment.

What About Pakistan?

Pakistani customers are able to reserve a spot for the upcoming S23 series on Samsung Pakistan’s homepage. You will be required to share your personal details as well as the current device you are using. It will also ask about your preferred handsets and why you are looking to pre-register.

Currently, you can opt for a trade-in, a memory upgrade, Samsung Care+, e-vouchers, and Samsung Rewards. It does not mention any reservation costs as of yet.

A domestic launch is expected to happen right alongside the global announcement since Samsung Pakistan’s official website has also announced the Galaxy Unpacked event.

