Take a Look at Samsung Galaxy S23 in Official Teasers

A few days back, Samsung accidentally confirmed February 1, 2022, as the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event which will set the stage for the upcoming S23 lineup. Now it appears that Samsung’s Chinese division has posted some teaser videos of the new flagships.

These video teasers were shared on Twitter by tipster Ice Universe.

The teasers highlight the Galaxy S23’s three main cameras, just like the launch invitation. The first video says “megapixels that will make you say wow”, which is a clear hint that the Galaxy S23 is getting another resolution update soon, most likely to 200MP.

Ice Universe claims that new hardware and improved image processing of the S23 series will enhance night photography and video quality. This is what the second teaser clip is about. It says that “stunning night photos are coming soon”. Yes, those three O’s refer to camera lenses.

The cat tipster argues that Samsung has placed too much emphasis on the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s main camera, leaving little room for upgrading the periscope hardware. That upgrade will have to wait until the S24 Ultra.

The upcoming S23 Ultra will use a 12 MP sensor in place of the 40MP selfie camera from previous Ultra phones. But this could mean that Samsung is planning to upgrade the age-old 40 MP image sensor for its selfie camera.

Video recording at 8K 30 FPS will finally be possible with the new main camera and chipset, while previous models could only do 24 FPS at best. Speaking of the chipset, it is going to be Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which will be present if most if not all of 2023 Android flagships.