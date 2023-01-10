Samsung Unveils Launch Date of Mysterious Affordable A-Series Phone

Samsung India’s official website has just updated its webpage to announce that a new Galaxy A series phone is coming soon. Without naming the device, it confirms that the mysterious phone will launch on January 18.

We suspect it’s going to be the highly anticipated Galaxy A54 since rumors suggest that it will launch earlier than its predecessor. The phone has been appearing in leaks frequently, which hints at an imminent launch.

The webpage also confirms a few of its specifications, such as its screen details, camera features, and color options.

Starting off with the display, it is going to be a 120Hz AMOLED sized at 6.6 inches, which is almost the same as previous Galaxy A50 series phones.

This makes it quite likely that it’s going to be the Galaxy A54 rather than the Galaxy A34 since the latter is rumored to get a 90Hz screen instead. However, Samsung could have decided to change things around this year, so keep that in mind as well.

This time, you will be able to choose between Awesome Black, Awesome Burgundy, and Awesome Green color options, all of which were leaked in early renders in December 2022.

Finally, we also got confirmation that the main camera will have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support for steady photos and videos. Samsung calls it the “No Shake Cam”.

We are still a week away from the official launch, meaning we will get to see more official details as the teaser campaign unfolds over the next few days. It is unclear when the phone will launch in Pakistan, but Samsung is not slow to roll out its phone worldwide, even its mid-range models.