UAE Agrees to Extend Current Loan and Provide Additional $1 Billion to Pakistan

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has agreed to roll over the existing loan of US$ 2 billion and provide a US$ 1 billion additional loan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met the UAE President in Abu Dhabi today. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Prime Minister Sharif to Abu Dhabi and wished progress and prosperity for Pakistan. He praised the historical relations between the two nations and the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the UAE.

The Prime Minister thanked the UAE President for inviting him to the brotherly country. The two leaders discussed the fraternal relations existing between Pakistan and the UAE; and explored ways and means to further strengthen these ties, especially in the fields of trade, investment and energy. The two leaders also had an exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to deepen the investment cooperation, stimulate partnerships and enable investment integration opportunities between the two countries. They also expressed satisfaction with the pace of steady progress in bilateral relations. They agreed on the importance of enhanced bilateral exchanges and regular dialogue at all levels to further solidify and provide momentum to the relationship.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed President of the UAE for a state visit to Pakistan to which he agreed. The dates will be decided through diplomatic channels.