Star Pacer Withdraws From BBL After Australia Cancels Afghanistan Series

Star Afghanistan pacer, Naveen-ul-Haq, has withdrawn from the Big Bash League (BBL) following Cricket Australia’s (CA) decision to back out of the ODI series.

The decision came just hours after the cricket authority in Australia canceled a white-ball series against Afghanistan, scheduled for March of this year.

ALSO READ PSL 2023 Opening Ceremony’s Venue Changed

Naveed, who was representing Sydney Sixers, wrote on his Twitter account that he will not participate in the league until CA stands on its ‘childish decision.’

The 23-year-old added that they first canceled the Test match and now they have withdrawn from the ODI series against a country that is in need of support.

time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them #CA — Naveen ul haq Murid (@imnaveenulhaq) January 12, 2023

ALSO READ Here’s How Much Former Cricketers are Earning as Pension From PCB

Earlier, CA stated that it has withdrawn from the ODI against Afghanistan after detailed consultation with relevant stakeholders including the government.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan,” CA said in a statement.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Says He Will Never Respect Fixers Like Mohammad Amir

It is the second time in the last two years that the cricket authority in Australia has canceled the bilateral series against Afghanistan due to the Taliban government.

Australia is scheduled to play two bilateral series against Afghanistan in the next Future Tours cycle. Both will be playing a T20I series at a neutral venue in 2024 and Afghanistan will tour Australia in 2026.