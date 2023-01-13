Dubai Police Forms Groundbreaking Women Squad for Special Operations

Dubai Police is breaking barriers and setting new standards in law enforcement with the creation of its first-ever specialized women’s squad for special operations.

The Dubai Police General Command’s pioneering move is a huge step forward in the empowerment of women in the field of policing.

According to Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the department is proud of its female officers, demonstrating immense courage and determination in joining fields that are traditionally dominated by men.

During a meeting with the specialized squad for women at the Police Officers Club, Lt. Gen. Al Marri praised the team’s outstanding performance at the recent Police Championship for Specialized Groups No. 6, organized by the UAE’s Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command.

Lt Gen. Al Marri also highlighted the pivotal role of women in the police force and their contributions in all practical areas of policing, including the way this new team pushes female officers towards leadership and excellence in security.

To summarize, the women’s squad is not only an important asset to the Dubai Police but also a symbol of progress and empowerment for women in the region.