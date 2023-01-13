Forbes Includes 2 Pakistani Women in 50 Over 50 Asia List for 2023

Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, and Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ayesha Malik, have been included in the 50 over 50: Asia 2023 list by Forbes magazine.

The 50 over 50: Asia 2023 list recognizes the 50 most accomplished and impactful women over the age of 50 from Asia. These women have made significant contributions to their respective industries, and have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and thrive in a constantly changing world.

This year’s list features individuals from a wide range of fields, including business, technology, government, and more. They come from countries all over Asia, each with their own unique story of success.

These individuals have not only achieved great success in their careers, but have also made a positive impact on their communities, and serve as an inspiration to people of all ages.

Let’s have a look at the profiles of Pakistani women included in this list.

Sherry Rehman

At the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), Sherry proposed a new plan to redirect funds from wealthy nations to those that have been impacted by climate-related disasters.

Sherry, a former journalist, information minister, and ambassador to the United States, made history in 2018 as the first woman to serve as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

In April 2022, she was appointed as Pakistan’s Minister of Climate Change.

Sherry has received numerous awards, including Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

She co-authored the book “Five Hundred Years of The Kashmiri Shawl,” which was published in 2006, and received the R. L. Shep Textiles Book Award from the Textile Society of America.

In 2022, Sherry was included in the Financial Times’ list of the 25 Most Influential Women of the year.

Ayesha Malik

In 2022, at the age of 56, Ayesha became the first woman to serve as a Judge of Pakistan’s Supreme Court in the country’s 75-year history.

Ayesha previously served for a decade as a judge on the Lahore High Court, ruling on the enforcement of international arbitration in Pakistan, and sat on the Green Bench, advocating environmental justice.

In 2021, Ayesha issued a seminal judgment outlawing the use of virginity tests in rape cases.

She also served on the board of the Punjab Judicial Academy and as chair of the Judicial Officers Female Supervisory Committee.