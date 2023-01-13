Ways to Protect Your Rights as an Employee in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has garnered quite a repute for its strict enforcement of the law, be it traffic rules, real estate taxes, or policies regarding the rights of employees and employers. Both, the worker and the organization are entitled to file a complaint against each other with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE).

After registering the complaint, the Ministry will resolve it, however, in case it fails to do so, the matter is then taken to the court. And in that case, a worker is required to do the following 4 steps as per the ‘Ministerial Resolution No. 47 of 2022 Regarding the Settlement of Labor Disputes and Complaints Procedures.’

According to recent labor laws, UAE workers must register any complaints against their employer with the court within 14 days from the date the case has been referred to the judiciary.

Employees are also reminded that they are prohibited from seeking employment with another company without first obtaining a temporary work permit from the Ministry.

In the event that the working relationship between the employee and employer is terminated, the employee must submit a request to cancel their original work permit within 14 days of the final judgment in the labor lawsuit.

During the labor case process, employees are encouraged to apply for a temporary work permit with a new employer, with the exception of those who have been reported absent by their current employer.

However, if the labor complaint leads to the employee’s end of service, his/her work permit will be revoked after 6 months from the day the case has been sent to court.

Other Details

The UAE Labor Law states that when someone files a labor case in court, they must give a short summary of the problem, evidence from both sides, and comments from the labor department.

Subsequently, the court will set a date for the case within three days of receiving the request and tell both parties. The law mentions that no one can claim his or her rights more than one year after the problem happened.

Also, if the claim is less than AED 100,000, the worker or their family doesn’t have to pay any court fees during the whole process.

Via Khaleej Times