FO Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Pakistani Officer in Delhi

While the Foreign Office (FO) is investigating an allegation of “sexual harassment” by a Pakistani officer at the High Commission in Delhi, it expressed surprise at the manner and timing in which it was brought to light.

The statement was issued in response to an Indian media story alleging that in March of last year, a Pakistani officer harassed a visa applicant inside the Delhi High Commission.

Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, clarified, in response to media inquiries about the aforementioned news report, that while the FO investigates this situation, the ministry is taken aback by the timing and manner in which it was highlighted. There are effective processes in place to address any public issues. There is no tolerance for rudeness or maltreatment of visitors to Pakistan’s Missions abroad.

She also stressed that the foreign ministry places great value on appropriate etiquette and demeanor for all visa and consular applicants. All Pakistani diplomatic personnel are under strict orders to present themselves properly.

An Indian news website, Times Now, reported on Thursday that an Indian woman was ‘sexually harassed’ by a Pakistani officer, identified as ‘Mr. Asif’, at the High Commission in Delhi in March 2022.

The ‘complainant’ accused the officer in question of making inappropriate remarks at her, saying that it made her uncomfortable.

According to the report, the ‘victim’ has also appealed to Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar for ‘justice’.

