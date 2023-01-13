PTA Issues Regulatory Initiatives for Affordable Telecom Services and Digital Transformation

Critical frameworks have been developed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for the digital transformation of Pakistan as envisioned in the Telecom Policy 2015.

These frameworks will reduce unnecessary inefficiency and prove minimum impact on the operators while they ensure accessibility and availability of affordable digital/telecom services across the country.

Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework (Section 7.5)

PTA was to develop the necessary regulatory instrument to encourage, facilitate and standardize infrastructure sharing in consultation with Federal Government (Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication) and stakeholders.

There is a great need for telecom infrastructure sharing in Pakistan due to increasing inflation, low Avg Revenue Per User (ARPU), increasing fuel prices, revenue challenges, the requirement of massive CapEx for new technologies like 5G, connecting the unconnected in remote/rural areas, cost-effective means to address capacity demand growth, social benefits, and nationwide coverage.

Some salient features are:

The framework has been developed by PTA based on the principles of neutrality, non-discrimination, and equal access, considering regional & international best practices.

The framework will provide a mechanism for licensees to share their telecom infrastructure facilities that would include passive (towers space, ducts, etc.) as well as active (Access Network – BTS, BSC/RNC, Microwave, etc.) components.

The draft Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework, after extensive and multiple industry consultation rounds, was approved by the Authority in November 2022 and submitted to Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) for policy-level approval by Federal Government.

Radio Frequency (RF) Spectrum Management

RF Spectrum is a scarce and limited natural resource. It is the oil that powers the Wireless Broadband. The availability of RF spectrum for technological developments & to meet increasing capacity demands of broadband in the telecom industry is crucial.

In order to meet the growing demands of the RF spectrum, the regulators have focused on the latest trends in spectrum management with the objective to maximize the social, economic, and technological benefits of this natural resource. Spectrum Management is the process to regulate the use of radio frequencies in an efficient manner.

RF Spectrum Re-Farming Framework (Section 8.5): PTA/PEMRA in consultation with FAB was mandated to propose a spectrum re-farming framework to be approved by the Federal Government (MoIT).

Spectrum will be re-farmed where its current use is not in the best social and economic interests of Pakistan, it is underutilized, used inefficiently or its use is inconsistent with international allocations.

The re-farming will ensure the reassignment of frequencies to uses with greater social and commercial benefits than are attainable from the prevailing assignment of those frequencies.

PTA in collaboration with PEMRA, FAB, industry stakeholders, and MoITT has developed a regulatory framework after an extensive consultation process with stakeholders that will be submitted after Authority approval in due course of time to MoITT for approval by the Federal Government.

RF Spectrum Sharing Framework (Section 8.16): PTA & PEMRA in consultation with FAB and stakeholders was to develop RF Spectrum Sharing Framework for approval by Federal Government.

On the directions of GoP, PTA has prepared a draft framework after multiple rounds of consultation were carried out with the industry and all internal/external stakeholders. Cross-industry concerns and comments on the draft frameworks were analyzed. Considerable progress has been made for the formulation of spectrum sharing considering all international developments and market dynamics. Draft Framework is now undergoing a final review and will be shared with MoITT for approval.

Satellite Telecommunication Framework

PTA has been working on the formulation of the Satellite Telecommunication Licensing Framework pursuant to a mandate given to it. To firm up an agreed framework on Regulatory and Financial aspects of the satellite services in Pakistan, an inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) was constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. In this regard, PTA has proposed a regulatory and licensing framework for satellite services proliferation in the country.

The proposed framework covers the licensing of Fixed Satellite Services (FSS), Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) – Global Mobile Personal Communication Services (GMPCS), and Maritime & Aeronautical Satellite Services (On-Board Internet Connectivity (OIC), with special consideration to spectrum management, keeping in view the protection of existing services/users. The framework also outlines a registration process (Earth station, VSATs, etc.), taking into consideration the best international practices.

This draft proposal has been submitted to MoITT for issuance of policy directives in order to introduce the satellite telecommunication licensing regime in Pakistan.

PTA acknowledges the continued engagement & support of the telecom industry and specially MoITT, FAB & PEMRA in the development of these vital & high-impact frameworks that will drive the sector forward.