PTA Member Compliance and Enforcement Relinquishes Charge After Completing Term

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Member (Compliance & Enforcement) Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar has left the charge of the post.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Member (Compliance & Enforcement) has relinquished charge after completing his 4-year tenure.

According to sources, he took charge of the post on January 12, 2019, and his four-year tenure ended on January 11, 2023. The federal government has not approved the summary for the extension of his term, after which he left the charge of the post.

Sources said that he has informed the authority and cabinet division regarding the relinquishment of the charge, and PTA has declared the post vacant on its website.

This means that currently, both the positions of Member (Compliance & Enforcement) and Chairman PTA/Member (Technical) are now vacant. Chairman PTA/Member (Technical) retired on January 4 on completion of his tenure. The reappointment of the only remaining member of the authority, Mohammad Naveed, has also become controversial as Pakistan Peoples Party leader Farhatullah Babar has challenged his appointment in the Islamabad High Court.

The cabinet division has already started the process for the appointment of a new Member (Technical), sources say that the post of Member (Compliance & Enforcement) will also be advertised soon. According to the PTA Act, Mohammad Naveed, the sole member remaining in authority, can only run the day-to-day affairs of the authority, he does not have full powers.