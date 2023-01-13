Remittances Drop by 19% in December to Just $2 Billion

Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis declined to $2.04 billion in December 2022, the lowest since May 2020, as expatriates stick to unauthorized channels in a bid to fetch a higher exchange rate.

Remittances in December were down 19 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis compared to $2.52 billion reported during the same month of the previous fiscal year (FY22).

During Dec 2022, workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.0 billion. For detail see https://t.co/rPOvn9Dr8Nhttps://t.co/7XBd4uOcHC pic.twitter.com/wxEZKq9zbk — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) January 13, 2023

ALSO READ US Dollar Restriction Issue Will Be Resolved Soon: SBP Governor

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the inflows of remittances registered a decline of 3 percent compared to the figure of $2.1 billion reported in November 2022.

The remittance inflows have also posted a decline of 10.8 percent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (6MFY23) compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Remittances stood at $14.1 billion during 6MFY23 compared to inflows of $15.8 billion registered in the same period of the previous fiscal year (6MFY22).

A breakdown of the numbers shows that the highest inflows were registered from Saudi Arabia, standing at $516 million, followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) at $328 million, the United Kingdom (UK) at $314 million, European Union (EU) countries at $233 million, and the United States (US) at $230 million.

ALSO READ Importers Protest Outside SBP and Commercial Banks Over LCs Issue

It is pertinent to mention here that the black market is offering a much higher exchange rate compared to the one being offered by official channels including commercial banks which is a key reason for the continuous decline in remittance inflows.