HABIBMETRO’s New Ad Breaks Through The Clutter & Leaves Us Inspired

HABIBMETRO Bank’s launch campaign for its Ladies Account breaks through the clutter and makes a statement of gender-equity.

By featuring Bismah Maroof – Captain of Pakistan’s National Women’s Cricket Team, and a young mother, the Bank executes its inclusive strategy to empower women in a beautiful and inspirational manner.

The ad is based on the true story of how Bismah defied all odds by taking up a sport that is pre-dominantly attributed to be a gentlemen’s game, and how she continues to lead the national women’s cricket team despite being a young mother.

In the advertising universe, a campaign with a strong female protagonist is indeed a breath of fresh air. This ad challenges prevailing perceptions and mindsets in our society and holds a torch for women to fearlessly pursue their aspirations.

While delivering a strong message, the Bank successfully promotes its HABIBMETRO Ladies Account that has been designed to facilitate financial empowerment in women, through various features such as insurance coverage options catered to women, discounted loan rates and other attractive discounts/offers.

To find out more about the HABIBMETRO Ladies Account, you may visit here