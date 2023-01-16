Telcos to Face New Challenges Under Infrastructure Sharing Framework

The telecom sector is likely to face several risks and challenges in network sharing under the proposed Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework.

Strategic lock-in, future mergers and divestment will become complex and there will also be a loss of control and independence.

The draft of the Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework highlights that cellular network sharing has got the attention of the majority of mobile network operators worldwide and many of them have already embraced passive infrastructure sharing.

It says that to reap additional benefits of network sharing, the operators need to step-up the network sharing arrangements like active sharing, a joint venture to handle operations, etc.

The draft says that initial discussions on network sharing are easy and promising but are very difficult and complex to set up and may fall short of anticipated benefits. The key to success is careful and meticulous planning based on extensive deliberations, the draft adds.

Some key limitations, risks and challenges for network sharing include:

Risks: Strategic lock-in, future merger/ divestment becomes complex, high termination costs and asymmetric benefits.

Limitations: Loss of control and independence, competitive disadvantage, growth limitation and high assets write-off.

Challenges: Deal and integration complexity, complex governance, staff resistance, regulatory scrutiny and stringent approval processes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) recently finalized the draft of the first-ever Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework.

The draft has been uploaded to the MoITT website and is open for feedback from stockholders. After 15 days of feedback (if any), the draft will be sent to the federal cabinet for approval with necessary changes.

Telecom infrastructure sharing is a broad range term that generally refers to sharing of telecom network components and associated non-electronic and physical infrastructure.