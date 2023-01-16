Video of Shahnawaz Dahani Flying Kites With Kids in His Hometown Goes Viral

Star Pakistani pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani, was spotted flying kites with children after the conclusion of historic series against New Zealand.

Dahani, who was a member of the national squad for both red and white ball squads, returned to his hometown and spent time with local children.

In a short video, he posted on his Twitter account, the 24-year-old pacer can be seen flying kites with kids in the lush green fields near the city of Larkana.

“As a child, I used to catch a lot of kites coming from the city, our village is just near Larkana city, we get a lot of kites when the wind is in our direction,” he wrote.

The right-arm pacer went on to say that he is still fast enough to catch a kite and that having a competitor like him is unfair to those local kids.

As a child I used to catch lot of kites coming from city, our village is just near larkana city, we get lot of kites when wind is on our direction. Today again I was fast enough to catch a kite, unfair with these kids to have a competitor like me😍#villagelife #childhoodmemories pic.twitter.com/3B0QP4ZW2W — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) January 16, 2023

It is worth noting that Dahani has represented Pakistan in two ODIs and 11 T20Is, taking one and eight wickets in white-ball formats, respectively.

The fast bowler was retained by the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft last month and will be in action in the eighth edition.

Last year, the star pacer finished the PSL as the fourth-highest wicket-taker, with 17 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 19.76 and best figures of 3/19.