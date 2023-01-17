Babar Azam Controversial Leak: Indian Propaganda Exposed Yet Again

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has been a hot topic on social media as his supposedly controversial images were leaked on the internet. The leaked images caught the attention of cricket fans across the globe, with Babar facing a lot of criticism for his actions.

Initially, an Instagram user, eish.arajpoot1, leaked shirtless images of Babar and claimed that Babar wanted to engage in inappropriate activities with her despite being engaged with another woman. The story further caught fire as it was alleged that Babar was ‘engaging in inappropriate text messages with his teammates’ girlfriend’.

The story caught further fire as various news media outlets from across the world pounced on the opportunity to report the news without gathering the full facts of the story. It was soon identified on various social media platforms that the allegations against Pakistan’s captain were untrue and that the propaganda originated from India.

The Instagram user, eish.arajpoot1, which leaked the images and videos of Babar Azam, was created in India, with the account registered to an Indian phone number.

Check out the video here:

Furthermore, after the propaganda received international attention, an Indian Twitter user, @niiravmodi, came forward and explained his role in the controversy.

The Twitter user revealed that he was the one who made up the situation of Babar ‘engaging in inappropriate text messages with his teammates’ girlfriend’. He tweeted that he did so in a satirical way and in no way is this story true.

Delete this tweet, “bf in team for sexting” story is false, I did this in a satirical way. — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 17, 2023

Pakistan’s star batter has been in the firing line recently, both on and off the field. There have been calls for Babar to be removed from captaincy after Pakistan’s disappointing home season and this scandal has added more fuel to the propaganda against Pakistan’s national hero.