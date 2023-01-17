Imran Khan’s 300-Kanal Residence Hasn’t Been Regularized Despite Fee Payment

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has confirmed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Banigala residence has not yet been officially regularized as the building plans were approved conditionally due to changes in the master plan commission.

Despite directives from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the former Prime Minister’s residence has not yet been formally regularized. Imran Khan had paid a fee of Rs. 1.2 million for the regularization of his 300-Kanal house to the CDA on 3 March 2020, but it is believed that the residence has not yet been regularized despite the payment of the regularization fee.

The CDA stated in a written reply that due to changes in the master plan commission, the civic body has not hired a consultant yet and that any consultants hired would address issues holistically for the entire city, not just individual cases.

According to official documents, Imran Khan informed the CDA that there are 11,371.09 square feet of covered area on the ground floor of his house. The CDA calculated and charged a fee of Rs. 1,206,000 for the ground floor of the house without the approval of charges for the building construction.

However, the regularization of the entire layout of his 300-Kanal house is dependent on meeting the conditions specified in Clause 8.22 of the ICT Building Control Rules (BCR) 2020.

Even if all the requirements are met, the approval will only be granted upon the recommendations of a consultant hired by the CDA.

Imran Khan, in a letter to the then Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, brought attention to illegal constructions and violations of municipal laws in Banigala.

However, the CDA subsequently informed the Supreme Court that Imran Khan’s own house was also illegal. As a result, the Supreme Court ordered the regularization of all houses in Bani Gala, including Khan’s.