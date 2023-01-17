Shoaib Akhtar Once Again in the Running for Big Role in PCB

The newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee is looking for a Head Coach and Chief Selector for the national cricket team.

Last week, former Pakistani captain, Shahid Afridi’s tenure as interim Chief Selector for the team ended, and now PCB wants to bring in a new selector.

For this purpose, the management has contacted former Pakistani cricketers, Shoaib Akhtar and Kamran Akmal to check their availability for the Chief Selector gig.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the management was keen to keep its faith in Shahid Afridi till the World Cup 2023, scheduled in India.

However, the former captain showed no interest due to his commitment to his foundation, Shahid Afridi Foundation, a non-profit organization.

Afridi received widespread praise for bringing Sarfaraz Ahmed to the playing XI and also selected middle-order batter, Haris Sohail, for the ODI series.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has failed to convince former Zimbabwe captain, Andy Flower, for the role of the national cricket team’s head coach.

The management committee has been in talks with Mickey Arthur, Andy Flower, and Tom Moody since taking charge, but has received no positive response.

Earlier this month, it was reported that former head coach, Mickey Arthur, was likely to join the squad before PSL 8 but later he refused to take responsibility.

It has now been confirmed that PCB has not received a positive signal from Tom Moody and also received a ‘not interested’ message from Andy Flower.