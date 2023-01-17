OnePlus 11 is Getting a Budget Friendly Model Soon

Production for the OnePlus 11R has reportedly begun in India and the phone is rumored to debut in the country in April or May. The existence of the OnePlus 11R 5G has also been confirmed by the device’s moniker appearing on the OnePlus website.

ALSO READ OnePlus 11 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For $580

Some rumors suggest that it’s going to be the global version of the OnePlus Ace 2, which will launch in China soon. However, the OnePlus Ace has a different design compared to the OnePlus 11R, which was leaked in a few hands-on images.

This could mean that the Ace 2 is going to get a design refresh to look more like the OnePlus 11.

Have a look at the image below.

The OnePlus 11R is said to be a more affordable high-end device and will come with features such as an underclocked Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 8/12/16GB of RAM, a 50 MP main rear camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. It will also run on OxygenOS 13.1, based on Android 13.

ALSO READ Confirmed: There Will Be No OnePlus 11 Pro

This shows that the R model will just be a slightly underpowered version of the main flagship phone as per tradition. This means we will most likely get a cheaper price tag as well. Since the OnePlus 11 starts at around $580, we can expect the 11R to cost around $450 – $500.

OnePlus India has a launch event planned for February 7, which is when we are going to see the global debut of the vanilla OnePlus 11. This event may also share some news on the upcoming OnePlus 11R since the R models are typically targeted at India and a few other regions.

Industry leaks say that the 11R will break cover in April or May, but there has been no confirmation as of yet.