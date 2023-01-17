Samsung Reveals an Even Better and Faster 200MP Smartphone Camera

Samsung has unveiled the flagship ISOCELL HP2, its third 200MP image sensor, which is expected to feature on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is still not a 1-inch image sensor like Sony’s massive IMX989 found on some Chinese flagship phones, but a remarkable piece of hardware nonetheless.

Despite being smaller than its predecessor at 1/1.3 inches with 0.6-micro pixels, the ISOCELL HP2 boasts D-VTG (Dual Vertical Transfer Gate) technology that increases pixel capacity by over 33%, resulting in improved color and reduced overexposure in images and videos.

The ISOCELL HP2 by Samsung not only boasts a 200MP resolution but also introduces TetraPixel binning technology, allowing it to take 50MP images with 1.2μm pixels and 12.5MP images with 2.4μm pixels.

The sensor also supports 8K/30 FPS video recording, with a wider field of view in its 50MP mode. The new autofocus technology, Super QPD, uses all 200 million pixels for focusing, and the four adjacent pixels on the sensor are combined for better recognition of horizontal and vertical pattern changes in low-light conditions.

Additionally, it can take fifteen 200-megapixel images in one second, making it one of the fastest sensors on the market.

The Samsung ISOCELL HP2’s HDR capabilities include DSG technology, which allows the sensor to capture short and long exposures simultaneously. It also includes Smart ISO Pro, which will enable the Galaxy S23 Ultra users to capture 12.5MP images and 4K/60FPS HDR videos at the same time.

Here is what JoonSeo Yim, Executive Vice President of the Sensor Business Team at Samsung has to say about the new sensor:

The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 harnesses Samsung’s high-resolution image sensor technologies and know-how at the cutting edge for epic details. Our leadership comes from innovative pixel technologies that allow our sensors to go beyond the number and size of pixels. We will continue to open new horizons and solidify our presence in the expanding ultra-high-resolution sensor market.

Samsung has confirmed that the new ISOCELL HP2 is already being mass-produced, which adds further evidence that it will feature on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.