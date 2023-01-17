Shahid Afridi to Build Cricket Academy in Quetta

Former captain, Shahid Afridi, laid the foundation stone of a new cricket academy at the Sariab Sports Complex in Quetta on Monday.

The academy is being established under the Shahid Afridi Foundation in partnership with the Balochistan government. It will be completed within three months.

It aims to provide a platform for young athletes in the province to showcase their talents and develop their skills.

The official ceremony was attended by Balochistan’s Chief Minister (CM), Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, and members of the provincial assembly.

Addressing the occasion, CM Balochistan vowed to extend maximum support to the project, stating that the provincial government will fully cooperate with the Shahid Afridi Foundation to ensure the success of the academy.

Shahid Afridi lauded the provincial government for supporting his foundation in the initiative. He also expressed the desire to see Balochistan’s own cricket league.