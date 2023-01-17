Waqar Younis Responds to Rumors of His Return as Pakistan’s Bowling Coach

Former Pakistani pacer, Waqar Younis, has responded to the speculations about his appointment as the bowling coach for the Pakistan cricket team.

Taking to his Twitter account, Waqar wrote that he has not approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the said position and has no plans to do so.

ALSO READ PCB Resolves Payment Issues Faced by Players Who Took Part in PJL

Lots of speculation around me taking on the bowling coach roll of Pakistan🇵🇰 team. Let me be very clear I have not approached and I have no intentions of taking taking that job #ThankYou — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) January 17, 2023

The debate started when a cricket fan stated that the PCB management has contacted Waqar Younis for the bowling coach role, calling it ‘the most terrible news.’

The tweet did not sit well with the former captain, who responded that it makes no difference that PCB contacted him, but the words he chose were not suitable.

ALSO READ Mohammad Abbas Finally Opens Up on Not Getting Selected Despite Good Numbers

Does not matter if I’m approached for the job you mentioned dear, what matters the most is your approach and selection of wards toward writing this tweet #Disappointed Sorry if have hurt your feelings 🙏🏽. https://t.co/ApZJeIcwCn — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) January 17, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the coaching department and selection committee for the national team have become a headache for PCB management.

Earlier, it was reported that the management contacted former Pakistani cricketers, Shoaib Akhtar and Kamran Akmal to check their availability for the Chief Selector position.

The newly appointed PCB management committee has also failed to convince former Zimbabwe captain, Andy Flower, for the role of the national team’s head coach.

The management committee has been in talks with Mickey Arthur, Andy Flower, and Tom Moody since taking charge, but has received no positive response.