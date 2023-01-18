8 Cars Likely to Launch in Pakistan in 2023

Car companies launched a fair number of vehicles in Pakistan last year. They also teased a few ambitious prospects for the market, despite the ongoing economic crisis.

While some car launches have been confirmed by the automakers, others have been teased by the companies or rumored by industry sources.

So, without further ado, here are the top 8 cars that are likely to launch this year.

Toyota Corolla Cross (Locally Assembled)

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) is poised to launch the locally-assembled Corolla Cross Hybrid soon.

A reliable source told ProPakistani that the car’s major structural and mechanical developments are complete and the company is now working on its fit and finish.

He added that the automaker has started working on the car’s nameplates, badges, and fitments. The source stated that the company is moving full steam ahead and aims to launch the Corolla Cross in H1 2023.

While Toyota IMC hasn’t corroborated this exact timeline, it did state in financial briefings last year that it will launch Corolla Cross Hybrid sometime this year.

Haval Jolion (Locally Assembled)

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has proven a force to be reckoned with through some of its bold launches so far.

In 2022, SEWL launched the locally assembled Haval H6 1.5T Front-Wheel Drive (FWD), 2.0T All-Wheel-Drive (AWD), and an HEV variant. During the launch event of H6 HEV, SEWL hinted at the impending launch of the H6 PHEV variant and Jolion 1.5T.

Of these launches, Jolion seems the most probable, since it hails from one of the most popular new car segments in Pakistan. It will compete with the likes of Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Proton X70, and other similar SUVs.

MG GT and HS 2.0T AWD (Locally Assembled)

A few weeks ago, MG debuted the locally assembled HS 1.5T Essence in Pakistan. The company told ProPakistani in early 2022 that it will launch the said SUV in the second half of 2022, which it did.

Again, without mentioning the exact date or timeline, the company also mentioned a few other cars slated for launch “soon”. Those cars included HS 2.0T AWD, ZST, GT, a seven-seater SUV, and a pickup truck.

The first new car to launch from this trio will most likely be MG GT. The company also revealed through several social media posts that “Pakistan has chosen the next MG” — that being MG GT.

While the company hasn’t confirmed its arrival, the numerous hints and industry reports give us a reason to believe that it may launch this year.

Peugeot 3008

Recently, photos of various Peugeot 3008s have been spotted on Pakistani roads. Various social media outlets recently shared photos of a black 3008 and a white one. They also spotted a 5008 unit on the roads.

The former seems more likely as, just like Jolion, 3008 belongs to a more popular market segment, and will compete with the likes of Sportage, Tucson, H6, HS, etc.

Proton X50

Ever since its launch, Proton X50 has been a sensation in Malaysia due to its sporty looks and performance. The Malaysian automaker has mentioned on numerous occasions that it will launch the X50 in Pakistan soon.

Now that Al-Haj Automotive has somewhat streamlined the production and sales of Proton X70 and Saga in Pakistan, it may add X50 to the local lineup this year, given that Pakistan is Proton’s biggest export market.

Changan CS35

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has truly hit its stride since late 2021 after starting full-scale local assembly of its cars. Its subcompact sedan, Changan Alsvin, is among Pakistan’s most popular passenger cars, whereas Oshan X7 is also becoming a common sight on the roads.

Based on its success and recent milestones, the company is planning to diversify its lineup further by launching two new crossover SUVs in Pakistan. Although the company hasn’t shared any details, the teaser itself has revealed a few hints about these SUVs.

A few keen-eyed observers have pointed out that the teased SUVs are Changan CS35 Plus and Oshan X5. While the company didn’t reveal an official launch timeline, it did offer a review of CS35 Plus to Pakwheels.

Based on the presence of a physical unit in Pakistan, it is safe to assume that MCML may be planning to launch the mini-SUV in Pakistan by the end of this year.

Seres S3

The photos of Seres’ imported unit surfaced over two years ago. Regal Automobiles — DFSK’s partner in Pakistan — has remained silent on its activities in that regard until recently.

Last month, the company released a teaser on its social media pages that hinted at the EV lineup’s imminent arrival. Eagle-eyed enthusiasts will notice that the vehicle shown in the post is Seres S3 – an all-electric subcompact crossover SUV that borrows the design and architecture of the DFSK Glory 500.

While Regal Automobiles hasn’t highlighted exactly when it will launch the SUV in Pakistan, the launch may happen this year, given that it has been working on the SUV for over two years.

Honorable Mentions

Although these cars were hinted to be launched by their respective companies, they haven’t received an official launch date or timeline yet.