Toyota Foresees an Increase in Sales in 2023

Toyota Motor Corp. stated on Monday that it may produce up to 10.6 million vehicles this year.

The company also cautioned that its sales may undershoot this prediction due to challenges such as part supply bottlenecks and COVID-19.

This baseline production volume, which did not represent a formal production target for 2023, was subject to a 10% negative risk due to chip supply constraints and the coronavirus outbreak.

A Toyota executive stated that the baseline sales target was disclosed to facilitate the development of management plans by suppliers and optimize production and sales operations.

Activists Reprimand Toyota in a Creative Way

This weekend, environmental activists hijacked over 400 billboards and bus stops across Europe to criticize Toyota and BMW.

Brandalism and Extinction Rebellion — the groups behind the parody campaign — stated that the billboards across Belgium, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom highlight the lying campaigns and “aggressive lobbying efforts” being used by these two firms.

Despite Toyota and BMW advertisements emphasizing their electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), both companies are “heavily invested in marketing polluting combustion engine vehicles,” according to the activists.

Toyota has also been vocal about its reluctance to completely shift to EVs. This has earned it notoriety among activists for being blatantly opposed to environmental preservation through EV normalization.