Aaqib Javed Weighs in on Sarfaraz Vs. Rizwan Debate

Former Pakistani pacer, Aaqib Javed, believes that wicket-keeper batter, Sarfaraz Ahmed, is a better option in ODIs than Mohammad Rizwan.
Speaking to the media, Aaqib said that Rizwan can have better stats in Test and T20 cricket but Sarfaraz has a solid record in the 50-over format.
The 50-year-old further added that the Peshawar-born cricketer has never displayed a match-winning performance since his debut in ODI cricket.
The former right-arm pacer went on to say that the Champions Trophy-winning captain has a better strike rate in the 50-over format compared to Rizwan.
It is pertinent to mention here that the 30-year-old cricketer has been under scrutiny for his low strike rate since the Asia Cup 2022.
The former captain, on the other hand, returned to the Test arena after an almost four-year absence.
The 35-year-old cricketer showcased outstanding performance in the recently concluded Test series, scoring three consecutive fifties and a century.
The right-handed batter is now Pakistan’s leading run-scorer and has the highest Test average among Pakistani wicket-keeper batters.