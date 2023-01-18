A Comparison of Saeed Anwar and Fakhar Zaman’s Stats at Same Stage of Career

Although the comparison of the opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, with the former left-hander, Saeed Anwar, at this stage of the ODI career will not be fair, we’ve done it anyway.

The former opening batter retired from international cricket in 2003, nearly two decades ago, and the game of cricket has changed a lot since then.

ALSO READ Nida Dar Achieves Career-Best ODI Ranking

Both batters played unforgettable roles in the country’s victory, whether it was the 1999 World Cup semi-final or the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

When comparing the first 65 ODIs of both batters, Fakhar has an advantage over Saeed Anwar in terms of runs, centuries, fifties, and average.

Fakhar made his 65th ODI appearance in the series-deciding match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi, where he scored a brave century.

Saeed Anwar scored 2,180 runs at an average of 36.94 in his first 65 ODI matches, while Fakhar Zaman has 2,785 runs at an average of 45.65.

ALSO READ PCB’s Strong Stance Forces Fox Cricket to Delete Scandalous Tweet Against Babar

So far, Fakhar Zaman has hit eight centuries and 15 half-centuries while Saeed Anwar had scored seven centuries and six fifties in his first 65 ODI matches.

Fakhar Zaman’s highest score is 210, which he achieved years ago against Zimbabwe, while Saeed Anwar’s highest score after playing 65 ODI was 131.