Yellow Alert Issued for UAE’s Northern and Eastern Parts

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty in general.

However, there is a possibility of rain in the northern and eastern areas of the country throughout the day. As a result of this potential precipitation, a yellow alert has been issued for the northern regions of the UAE.

Additionally, NCM predicts a significant drop in temperatures for today, with the high reaching 23°C in Abu Dhabi and 24°C in Dubai, and a low of 19°C in both emirates.

Furthermore, moderate to strong winds are forecasted, which may lead to blowing dust.

Lastly, the sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

About Yellow Alert

A yellow alert in the UAE is issued by the NCM as a warning of potential weather-related hazards such as heavy rain or strong winds.

The yellow alert indicates that the weather conditions are likely to cause inconvenience and may pose a risk to public safety.

During a yellow alert, the public is advised to take precautions and be aware of the potential hazards.

This could include avoiding low-lying areas prone to flooding, securing loose objects that could be blown away by strong winds, and avoiding non-essential travel.

In the case of heavy rain, the public is advised to be aware of the potential for flash flooding and to stay informed about the latest weather forecast and alerts.

The yellow alert is usually a signal for a cautionary measure, but not a full-blown emergency situation.