Shakil Sheikh Emerges as Favorite to Become New Pakistan Chief Selector

Member of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new management committee, Shakil Sheikh is being considered as one of the top candidates to become the national team’s new chief selector. While the decision has not been made yet on the appointment of the new chief selector, it is reported that Shakil Sheikh is the current front-runner for the coveted position.

PCB has been on the lookout for a new permanent chief selector ever since Najam Sethi was appointed as the PCB chairman over a month ago. Former chief selector, Mohammad Wasim, was removed from his post after Sethi took over the regime from Ramiz Raja.

Wasim was replaced by former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, as the interim national team chief selector. Afridi served as the chief selector for New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan, before excusing himself from the position.

According to sources, PCB is ready to put their trust in Shakil Sheikh as the permanent chief selector as they believe that Sheikh has a deep understanding of domestic cricket in the country and could prove to be a solid choice due to his experience at the grassroots level in the country.

Sheikh has previously served as the head of the Islamabad region and is currently an active member of the new management committee of the PCB. Despite the interest, it is reported that Sheikh is not too keen on becoming the chief selector, rather he wants to keep a close eye on the internal affairs of PCB along with Najam Sethi.

The announcement of the new chief selector is one of the priorities of the new PCB management along with appointing a new head coach for the national side. There have been many troubles in the appointments of both posts as PCB is unable to finalize a name for either post.