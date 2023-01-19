Jehangir Khan Reacts to His Record That Has Stood Tall Even After 5 Decades

Pakistan’s squash legend, Jehangir Khan, reacted to his 51-year-old record as it stood tall once again in 2023.

Pakistan’s legendary squash player, Jehangir Khan, holds the record for being the youngest world number one squash player. The legendary player achieved the feat in 1982 at the age of 18 years. Although he was followed by his successor Jansher Khan, he could not defeat the record as he became the number one squash player in the world in 1988 at the age of 18 years and six months.

Since then, Jehangir Khan’s record stands tall and it has not been touched by any other player from the world in the last 51 years.

When Egypt’s Mostafa Asal achieved the number one ranking recently in 2023, he became the third youngest player in the world to reach the rank. However, he still remained far away from Jehangir Khan’s record since he did it when he was 21 years old. Reacting to this, Jehangir Khan expressed gratitude and wrote, “1982 and still going strong.”

Here are the five youngest players to have achieved the record: