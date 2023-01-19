Pakistan and Russia to Sign Draft Protocol to Enhance Trade Tomorrow

Pakistan and Russia will sign the draft protocol to enhance bilateral trade and cooperation on Friday.

On the second day of the 8th Session of the Pakistani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, both sides carried out technical consultations in areas of mutual interest.

Both sides have finalized the draft protocol for these meetings. This draft protocol will be agreed upon and signed at the plenary session of the 8th Session of the Inter-Governmental Commission of Pak-Russia being held tomorrow (Friday).

The aim of these consultations is to enhance the level of trade and cooperation between both countries. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing consultations.

The Russian side opined that significant progress has been made in various areas which would ultimately pave the way for deepening and strengthening relations between Pakistan and Russia.