Franchises Allowed to Pick Additional Players in Replacement Draft for PSL 8

The Pakistan Cricket Board has approved the addition of two supplementary picks to each franchise for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League. All six franchises will select the additional players in the replacement draft which will take place on 24th January.

The PSL 8 is set to commence on February 13th, 2023, and cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the tournament’s start. While the teams were finalized after the main drafting which was held last month in Karachi, the Pakistan Cricket Board has now agreed to increase the number of players that each team can have in the upcoming Pakistan Super League 8.

This means that each franchise will be able to select two additional supplementary players, raising the total number of players per squad to 20.

This decision was made to give teams more options and flexibility when it comes to player selection. The replacement draft, where teams will pick their supplementary players, will take place on January 24th, 2023. This will allow teams to replace players who may become unavailable due to injury or other reasons.

The increased squad size will not only provide teams with more options but will also make the league more exciting and competitive for viewers to watch. It will also serve as an opportunity for more emerging players to make their mark on the big stage. In conclusion, the PSL 8 promises to be an entertaining and thrilling tournament for all cricket enthusiasts.