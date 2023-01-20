Mohammad Rizwan Completes Another Milestone With 6,000 T20 Runs

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has achieved yet another milestone in T20 cricket during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The right-handed batter chalked up a magnificent half-century against the Dhaka Dominators team, helping his side post 184-4 in the allotted 20 overs.

With a 55-run knock in 47 balls including three maximums and a boundary, the Peshawar-born cricketer completed 6,000 runs in the shortest format.

Rizwan has now scored 6,007 runs in 186 innings at an average of 42.90 and a strike rate of 125.19 including one century and 50 half-centuries.

In T20 internationals, the right-hander is the second Pakistani after Babar Azam and eighth overall on the list of leading run-scorers in the shortest format.

The Test vice-captain has scored 2,635 T20I runs in 69 innings at an average of 48.79 and a strike rate of 126.62 including one century and 23 half-centuries.

The Multan Sultans captain is also the second batter on the list of leading T20I runs in a year, scoring 996 runs in 25 innings at an average of 45.27 in 2022.

Following the conclusion of Pakistan’s ODI series against New Zealand, Victorians flew Rizwan via helicopter ahead of their match against Fortune Barishal.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rizwan was also the leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE, scoring 281 runs in six innings at an average of 56.20.