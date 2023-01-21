Dubai Ranked 2nd Best City in The World For Expats

Dubai, UAE’s major financial center, has been ranked as the second-best destination for expats, according to the Expat City Ranking 2022 by InterNations, a global community platform for expats.

The city received high marks for its ease of settling in, with foreigners expressing their happiness with government services being provided online and stating that it is easy to deal with local authorities.

#Dubai ranks second best city in the world for expats based on "Expat Insider 2022" survey conducted by @InterNationsorg pic.twitter.com/O18l9R5NcU — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 21, 2023

Spain’s Valencia topped the list, while Mexico City came third. Remarkably, Dubai claimed the highest score in the Expat Essentials Index and its Admin Topics Subcategory.

In the Ease of Settling in Index, Dubai stood eighth, with expats praising the city for its social life and feeling welcome. The city also ranked highly in the Quality of Life Index, ranked sixth.

Expats in Dubai were also impressed with the infrastructure for vehicles, especially cars, and ranked the culture and nightlife as well as the culinary variety and dining options highly. The city came in sixth in the Working Abroad Index, with expats praising the local business culture for encouraging creativity.

The annually conducted Expat City Ranking 2022 survey evaluates the quality of life and satisfaction of approximately 12,000 expatriates from 177 nationalities. It is a valuable resource for expats looking to relocate since it provides insights into the best countries and cities to live and work in.

Here are the top 10 cities for expats worldwide: