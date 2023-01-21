Here Are The Fees For Machine Readable Passports and E-Passports

The federal government has recently increased the e-passport fees, according to the Directorate of Immigration and Passports. The notification has been sent to all passport-issuing authorities, both within the country and abroad.

Presently, e-passports are only available for official and diplomatic passports. It will soon be extended to all Pakistani citizens, including overseas Pakistanis. An e-passport has an embedded electronic chip that contains biometric information, such as fingerprints and a photograph, of the passport holder.

In addition to e-passports, the government has also begun issuing Machine Readable Passports (MRPs). They are a more secure version of the traditional paper passport, having a standardized format, including a machine-readable zone (MRZ) at the bottom of the biographical page that holds the passport holder’s personal information. This information can be quickly and easily read by a machine, making border control and passport verification more efficient.

Once their current passports expire, all citizens will be issued MRPs, which are being pushed out in stages. MRP service is initially only available in Islamabad.

MRP fee can be paid via the Pakistan Passport e-Payment Service portal, using the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Passport Fee Asaan app, MobiCash, or EasyPaisa.

MRP Fee

The following are the registration fees for MRP’s different categories:

Normal Registration:

Validity 36 pages 72 pages 100 pages 5 Years Rs. 3,000 Rs. 5,500 Rs. 6,000 10 Years Rs. 4,500 Rs. 8,250 Rs. 9,000

Urgent Registration:

Validity 36 pages 72 pages 100 pages 5 Years Rs. 5,000 Rs. 9,000 Rs. 12,000 10 Years Rs. 7,500 Rs. 13,500 Rs. 18,000

Fast Track Registration:

Validity 36 pages 72 pages 100 pages 5 Years Rs. 10,000 Rs. 14,000 Rs. 17,000 10 Years Rs. 12,500 Rs. 18,500 Rs. 23,000

E-Passport Fee

Here is a detailed breakdown of the e-passport fees: