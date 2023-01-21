FIA Uncovers Rs. 8.3 Million in Fake Currency at Local Bank

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) discovered Rs. 8.3 million in counterfeit Pakistani currency notes from a private bank on Thursday.

Following customer complaints, counterfeit cash notes were found during a raid.

As per the officials, the agency not only seized the counterfeit notes on the scene but also arrested a bank employee.

A senior FIA officer revealed that the agency received CCTV evidence after establishing that the suspect was a bank employee trading counterfeit notes. An inquiry is now proceeding after a case was filed under the applicable sections of the law.

In related news, the FIA detained an Afghan citizen at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) on suspicion of traveling on fake passports.

Asif Khan Telyar, an Afghan national, landed at the airport on Emirates Airline aircraft EK-636 from England.

According to officials, an FIA border officer had a suspicion regarding the passenger’s passport and reported him to the leader of the FIA team. The Afghan national’s passport was discovered to be a forgery after a thorough inspection.

The official stated that there were no security requirements on the Afghan national’s passport. After a thorough examination, the passport was discovered to be a forgery and the traveler was handed over to airline personnel for deportation.