Juventus Get 15-Point Penalty After Massive Financial Irregularities Unearthed

The Italian national football federation (FIGC) has heavily penalized Juventus for alleged financial irregularities and false accounting. As per media reports, the club, which is also known as Juve, has been accused of fixing its balance sheets with fictitious gains from club transfers.

Following this development, the Turin-based club has been deducted 15 points from their ongoing Serie A campaign, which has led them to drop from third to tenth place in the Serie A table and are currently out of contention for European competition.

In response, the club official stated that they will wait until they receive the decision’s reasoning in writing before filing an appeal with the court.

The incident has also had an effect on the English football club, Tottenham Hotspur, as their Transfer Chief, Fabio Paratici, has been banned from Italian football for his involvement in the saga,

Fabio Paratici, who will now face a two-and-a-half-year ban for violating the roles. He had been working as the Juventus football club’s sports director previously.

It was also reported that Paratici, who is now Spurs’ managing director of football, has requested an extension to cover UEFA and FIFA activities.

The court also ordered that former Juventus chairman, Andrea Agnelli, be barred from holding any position in Italian football for the next 24 months. Meanwhile, former Vice President Pavel Nedved has been banned for eight months, and former CEO, Maurizio Arrivabene, has also been barred.