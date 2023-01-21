Turk Parliament Forms Committee to Support Kashmir

Turkish lawmakers of the governing party have agreed to organize a Kashmir Committee and propose a resolution in support of Kashmiris in the Turkish parliament, on the initiative of President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

The statement was made on Friday during an exceptional meeting between Ali Shahin, a member of Turkiye’s ruling party, and Sultan Mehmood the president of AJK.

In addition, the Turkish Members of Parliament (MP) arranged a supper at Parliament House in honor of Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

Later, at the Turkish Parliament, the AJK president conducted a thorough meeting with Turkish MPs.

During the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry thanked Turkey’s governing party, particularly Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for publicly supporting the Kashmir cause.

He expressed hope that the Turkish government will step up its efforts to speak out in support of the Kashmiri people at every major venue.

He referred to the deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IIOJK). Because Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir are on the rise, there is an immediate need to mobilize international support to end the region’s vicious cycle of violence and bloodshed, said the president.

Barrister Chaudhry went on to say that the principled decision to create the Kashmir Committee in the Turkish parliament was a welcome move that would go a long way toward effectively promoting the Kashmir cause.

In the meantime, the AJK president has returned to the United Kingdom after concluding his visit to Ankara.