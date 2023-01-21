WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Upload Full Quality Images

WhatsApp lets you choose between different quality options for sharing photos, but it doesn’t allow uploads in their original quality. That will soon change with an update as the feature has already appeared in WhatsApp’s latest beta version.

Currently, you can choose between “data saver”, “automatic”, and “best quality” for image uploads, but the best quality option doesn’t let you share images in full quality. It simply compresses the image a bit less than the other options.

However, as part of a recent WhatsApp beta update (version 2.23.2.11), the app is finally bringing full-quality image uploads. As always, the feature was spotted by WABetaInfo.

The screenshot below shows how to use the feature, at least in the beta version. That being said, it is worth mentioning that there may be some changes before it arrives in the stable version of WhatsApp.

As the screenshot shows, selecting an image from your gallery will give you a new cogwheel option at the top. This will let you select between different photo quality options including original image uploads.

You will finally be able to show off your photography skills or silly pet photos with all their megapixels.

Note that uploading images in their original quality will also use more internet bandwidth, so it is recommended that you only use this option on Wi-Fi connections if you have mobile internet constraints.

Hopefully, WhatsApp will also add the option to choose between Wi-Fi and mobile internet connections for original-quality uploads.

The feature is still under development so it is unclear when it will launch widely for everyone.