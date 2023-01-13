WhatsApp Makes Blocking Contacts Even Easier

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging app, continues to innovate and improve the user experience for its billions of users worldwide. According to reports from WaBetaInfo, the company is now working on a new feature that will allow users to block contacts directly from the notification bar.

Previously, WhatsApp introduced an option for users to block contacts from within the chat list, making it to manage the contacts. However, now taking it to a next level, the company will allow users to block contacts even more quickly and easily.

According to WaBetaInfo, the new feature will only be visible when users receive a message from unknown or untrusted contacts. This is to prevent the accidental blocking of trusted contacts, as users may accidentally tap on the block option when replying to someone through notifications.

The new feature will be a great addition to WhatsApp’s growing list of user-friendly features and will be available to users in a future update of the app.

With this new feature, WhatsApp demonstrates its commitment to providing a seamless and efficient experience for its users.