Changan Pakistan Achieves Historic Milestone Overtaking Most Competitors

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has become a big player in the Pakistani car market in the last two years. As per an official document available with ProPakistani, the company has sold over 40,000 units in the last two years.

The document states that MCML has now become the biggest car company by sales volume, other than Toyota, Honda, and Suzuki. This implies that it has knocked out Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) as the biggest automaker among the new entrants.

According to details, MCML’s sales are mostly driven by the success of Karvaan minivan and Alsvin sedan. The document entails the following breakup of its total market share:

Changan Karvaan — 42% Small Van Segment Share

Changan Alsvin — 18% B-Sedan Segment Share

Changan Oshan X7 — 15% C-SUV Segment Share

Changan M9 Sherpa — 7% Small Pickup Segment Share

Discount

Despite major success, the company is cognizant of the decline in overall car demand. An official statement in this regard reads:

With the reduction in real wage of every household in Pakistan, automobile purchasing has seen a dent as households delay vehicle purchases in order to prioritize other more urgent needs. The ongoing challenge of national economy has also forced the central bank to apply import restrictions across all industries. Relying on imports for various components, the automobile assemblers, auto part vendors and accessory business, all have suffered a disturbance in business operation.

Citing this as an opportunity, MCML has announced a ‘New Year Offer’ that includes discounts on all models. The offer is as follows:

While the new year is off to a rocky start, the automaker has been teasing some exciting prospects for the Pakistani car market.