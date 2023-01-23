Former Indian Cricketer Compares Who is Better – Mohammad Asif or Shaheen Afridi?

Former Indian cricketer, Robin Uthappa, believes that former Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Asif, was a better bowler than the current leading pacer, Shaheen Shah, in terms of skills.

Speaking to the media, Uthappa, who was a member of the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2007, stated that the only pacer who has given him nightmares is Mohammad Asif.

The former opening batter went on to say that there is no comparison between Asif and Shaheen at this stage of his game because the former was a more technically complete bowler than the latter.

“Mohammad Asif was the toughest Pakistan bowler I faced. His skill level was very high. Asif used to swing the ball, and you cannot compare him with Shaheen Shah Afridi.”

Last year, experienced England pacer, James Anderson, praised Asif’s bowling abilities, saying he learned the wobble seam delivery from a Pakistani seamer during the summer of 2010.

ALSO READ Rizwan Finally Reveals the Cricketer Who Inspired His Rapid Rise in T20 Cricket

“Even bigger than Wasim Akram, the guy that I’ve seen bowling is Mohammad Asif. I have seen batsmen crying while facing Asif,” former South African captain, AB de Villiers remarked.

Hashim Amla, a South African batting legend, said last year that Asif was a magician with the ball because the right-arm pacer could swing the ball both ways from the same wrist position.

When former pacer, Shoaib Akhtar was asked about Asif’s abilities, he said, “The world has seen me bowl. If you want to see the art of bowling, just observe Mohammad Asif – that is what you call bowling.”