Punjab Excise Finally Begins Delivering Smart Cards

The Punjab Department of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control has announced that the printing of delayed smart cards has begun. In an official tweet, the department assured that all cards will be delivered to applicants within a few weeks.

The tweet added that the daily delivery of smart cards from the post office has started. It added that all outstanding smart cards will be mailed over the next few weeks. This tweet was published on behalf of the Additional Director General of the Punjab Excise department.

The provincial government launched smart cards for automobiles in 2018. However, numerous glitches occurred in the system, which delayed the distribution. By January 2020, the department had a list of 50,000 pending applications.

In 2023, the excise department finally notified the delayed distribution of smart cards and assured citizens that they will receive their cards soon.

Use of Drone Technology

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has started using drone cameras for routine traffic monitoring and surveillance. The department has established a monitoring and surveillance unit to watch over drone surveillance.

The drone cameras will also capture and report road engineering issues, encroachments, one-way traffic violations, and improper parking. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Dr. Assad Malhi, stated that drone monitoring will improve traffic management.

Through this technology, Malhi monitored and called for action against issues such as encroachments and improper parking on Hall Road, Mall Road, Data Darbar, and Shah Alam Market. Soon, the new technology will be implemented throughout the city.