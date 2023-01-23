Minister Confirms Expected Electricity Restoration Time in Pakistan

On Monday, Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir Khan, stated during a press conference that he hopes for the full restoration of electricity in Pakistan tonight.

He assured that the power transmission system is functioning properly and that action was taken immediately when the breakdown occurred. Some areas in Balochistan and Sindh have already had electricity restored, and efforts are underway to fully restore power to K-Electric.

The Minister also mentioned that a team has been formed to investigate the incident and that power plant operators have been instructed to bring the units back online using alternate fuels, following consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier today, Pakistan had a big power failure. It happened at 7:34 AM when the National Grid’s system frequency went down. The power failure was caused by a big voltage swing in the south that spread to the north.

The power is being turned back on. Two transmission lines from Guddu to Quetta tripped which caused power to go out in 22 districts of Balochistan including Quetta.

In Islamabad, 117 grid stations were affected. The power failure also affected power in Karachi. Power is being turned back on in important places like airports, hospitals, and the Karachi Port. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has also sought a report about the power failure.