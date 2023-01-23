Monty Communication Platform: One Platform Does it All

With more businesses looking to streamline their communication with their customers and provide efficient customer support, the need for WhatsApp and social media channels is increasing.

Through Monty Communication Platform, you can now communicate with your customers through 20+ channels, while managing your campaigns and communications in any situation and across multiple mediums.

Stay Connected to Your Customers

The more customers interact with a business, the higher the rates of customer retention. This is exactly what you can achieve with Monty Communication Platform which guarantees you marketing success across different social platforms regardless of the size of your business.

Benefit from various channels (WhatsApp, Instagram, Viber, chatbots, and email among others) to offer efficient and structured customer support and serve them in the best possible way.

Gain Your Customers’ Loyalty!

Thanks to their Business Solution, you can now deliver a delightful customer experience at all times. Starting with WhatsApp, all your customers can talk to one phone number while having the option to be transferred to live agents without the risk of losing conversation history.

Plus, you get to create personalized messages and enrich your communication with images, videos, files, location sharing, contacts, web links, audio files, and buttons to keep customers engaged. You can also build a chatbot to answer the most frequently asked questions directly on WhatsApp.

Furthermore, you have the possibility to manage all WhatsApp messages from a unified workspace where the team can access conversation history, customer profiles, and message templates, among others.

Not to mention that you receive customer support agent reports that will help you track and improve performance in addition to a dashboard allowing you to analyze results. Besides WhatsApp, you can leverage Instagram, Viber, Telegram, and many more to provide personalized support and an unbeatable customer experience.

Boost Your Brand with MCP

Monty communication platform will help you scale your brand through the following features:

CRM and analytics enable you to understand your customers, manage their profiles, handle their complaints with bots and agents, send notifications and other important information across all kinds of interactions

A single dashboard allows you to centralize all chats with your customers and engage with them from your own apps

An efficient ticketing system enables you to track, prioritize, and solve customer support tickets

…and many more features to help you provide a seamless customer journey.

Monty Mobile is just a message away. Book a free demo by sending an email at [email protected] or WhatsApp at +923000555727 and see how Monty Mobile can help you deliver a delightful customer experience.