Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr Dates Announced For UAE

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society (EAS), Ibrahim Al Jarwan, has announced that Ramadan will begin on 23 March 2023 in UAE, with Eid-ul-Fitr falling on 21 April, making it a 29-day Ramadan.

The new crescent for Shawwal is expected to be sighted on 20 April and will be 4 degrees above the western horizon during sunset, Ibrahim remarked.

Speaking about the fasting hours, he stated that, initially, the fasting hours will begin at roughly 13 and a half hours and will gradually increase to 14 hours and 13 minutes by the end of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the UAE will remain between 17°C and 36°C during the holy month, with an average rainfall of 22.4 mm and 3.8 rainy days.

During fasting hours in UAE, restaurants remain open due to the large expat population, however, people aren’t allowed to eat or drink in public.

Ramadan is generally 29 or 30 days long, with the start and end dates decided by UAE’s moon-sighting committee. During the holy month, working hours and school days are reduced.