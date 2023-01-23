Supreme Court Outraged on Reinstatement of Dismissed Policemen-Robbers

The Supreme Court voiced its displeasure on Monday with the restoration of fired police officers who had been involved in a robbery at a diplomat’s house.

The court directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Islamabad to provide a report on the subject within three weeks.

ALSO READ Roti and Naan Prices Rise Yet Again in Lahore

The three-member court, chaired by the Chief Justice, inquired why an outdated appeal against the order to restore the discharged cops was submitted.

The chief justice also interrogated why the accused were not subjected to a normal investigation and suggested that the IGP should be held responsible for the situation.

ALSO READ CDA Chairman’s Job on The Line as Business and Political Interests Collide

The court also observed that the three police officers were now stationed in the police lines and there appeared to be departmental collaboration.

The public servants were fired in 2017 for the burglary at the diplomat’s residence, but the Federal Service Tribunal eventually reinstated them.